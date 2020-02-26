UPDATE: Firefighter injured in West Kelowna structure fire

West Kelowna fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday

A West Kelowna firefighter was injured after battling a fire on Colleen Road in West Kelowna on Tuesday night (Feb. 25).

According to the fire department, a large detached building at 2540 Colleen Road was on fire.

Four West Kelowna fire engines responded to the call at 9:53 p.m. and were able to extinguish the flames. There were no occupants inside the building and the firefighter’s injury is considered minor.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

READ MORE: Construction for new $6.6 million Lake Country Firehall to start this summer

