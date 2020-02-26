UPDATE: Firefighter injured in West Kelowna structure fire

West Kelowna fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday

A West Kelowna firefighter was injured after battling a fire on Colleen Road in West Kelowna on Tuesday night (Feb. 25).

According to the fire department, a large detached building at 2540 Colleen Road was on fire.

Four West Kelowna fire engines responded to the call at 9:53 p.m. and were able to extinguish the flames. There were no occupants inside the building and the firefighter’s injury is considered minor.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

