The incident on Highway 5A involves multiple vehicles, according to AIM Roads. Black Press File Photo

The incident on Highway 5A involves multiple vehicles, according to AIM Roads. Black Press File Photo

UPDATE: Highway 5A north of Princeton reopens after more than 12 hours

Highway 3 near Manning Park reopened around midnight

Highway 5A, north of Princeton, reopened Sunday Dec. 12, at 8:25 a.m., after being closed for more than 12 hours, according to AIM Roads.

A multi-vehicle incident shut down the highway Saturday evening.

Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton, was also closed Saturday for several hours, after a vehicle incident involving downed power lines. That road reopened at about midnight.

Related: Violin shopping doesn’t qualify as essential travel on Highway 3: MOTI

Related: Province puts new resources into road maintenance and driver enforcement in Princeton area

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High winds and heavy snow forecast for much of southern B.C.
Next story
Canada looks to retool EV rebate program to include more expensive SUVs, pickups

Just Posted

In 2019 the Community Christmas Dinner took place at the Catholic Church. In 2020 the event was delivery and pick-up only, due to the pandemic. This year the committee is once again offering the chance for a sit down dinner, at the Community Centre. However, preregistration is required as only 100 people will be allowed to attend in person. (Photo via Facebook-Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner)
Revelstoke’s Community Christmas Dinner returning in-person

The purple indicates areas that TELUS has expanded their 5G network to. (Photo via TELUS)
5G network comes to Revelstoke

Canadian Pacific Engine No. 5468 and Business Car No. 4 in Revelstoke, 1993. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives, P-5831)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 9

The Forum was half full for the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season, Oct. 23. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
PIERCEY’S PLAYBOOK: Not-so-traditional traditions