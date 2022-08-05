UPDATE: Highway 97 still closed in Vernon due to crash

Traffic being detoured, but expect delays. Drive BC said highway not expected to open until 4 p.m.

UPDATE 11 a.m.:

A two-vehicle crash still has Highway 97 closed at the south end of Vernon. And it could be hours before it opens.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre at 8:28 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

The closure remains while the investigation continues.

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto College Way to Coldstream. Southbound traffic can take Commonage Road to Bailey Road.

Drive BC said the estimated time of re-opening is 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL 8:50 a.m.:

Highway 97 is closed near the Okanagan DND grounds in Vernon.

At approximately 8:28 a.m., on Aug. 5, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision on the highway near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Hwy. 97 is currently closed to traffic in both directions and the closure is expected to continue for several hours as the investigation continues. Detours are being set up and updates will be provided when available and posted to DriveBC.

Emergency crews are detouring traffic leaving Vernon.

The cause of the collision is unclear.

Expect traffic delays.

