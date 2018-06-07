UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

RCMP on the scene of a possible homicide Thursday morning at a house on Wellington Avenue. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

One man is dead after what appears to be a targeted homicide at a house on Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack early Thursday morning.

When Chilliwack RCMP officers arrived at the scene in the 45000-block of Wellington at approximately 5 a.m. on June 7, emergency personnel were already treating a victim suffering life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in and spent the day there.

Rail said police were not identifying the victim, only saying that he was known to police, and that the public is not and was not in danger.

The Progress has learned the victim was 25-year-old Zacharia Nicholli Cross.

Several friends immediately posted condolences on Cross’s Facebook wall, and his mother expressed her shock at the killing on a public Facebook group.

Rail said no further details would be provided at this time about Thursday’s homicide, adding that IHIT will be in charge of information.

Barricades were up on Wellington early Thursday blocking the street from Cook Street to Edward Street for much of the day as officers are focused on a blue house in the centre of the block.

One neighbour told The Progress the house had been a “problem” for years, and another neighbour confirmed it was the house attended by RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) for an alleged domestic dispute a few months ago.

The killing of Cross represents the second homicide in the city in 2018. The first was the killing of Cody Isaacson in a drug house on Broadway Avenue on Jan. 31, also a targeted killing.

