RCMP on the scene of a possible homicide Thursday morning at a house on Wellington Avenue. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

One man is dead after what appears to be a targeted homicide at a house on Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack early Thursday morning.

When Chilliwack RCMP officers arrived at the scene in the 45000-block of Wellington at approximately 5 a.m. on June 7, emergency personnel were already treating a victim suffering life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in and spent the day there.

Rail said police were not identifying the victim, only saying that he was known to police, and that the public is not and was not in danger.

The Progress has learned the victim was 25-year-old Zacharia Nicholli Cross.

Several friends immediately posted condolences on Cross’s Facebook wall, and his mother expressed her shock at the killing on a public Facebook group.

It was my son Zach Cross and he was shot,” Barbara Cheyne posted. “I’m heart broken and in disbelief. Lost my other boy a few years ago to a train. Parents worst nightmare, can’t believe I’m going through it again.”

Rail said no further details would be provided at this time about Thursday’s homicide, adding that IHIT will be in charge of information.

Barricades were up on Wellington early Thursday blocking the street from Cook Street to Edward Street for much of the day as officers are focused on a blue house in the centre of the block.

One neighbour told The Progress the house had been a “problem” for years, and another neighbour confirmed it was the house attended by RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) for an alleged domestic dispute a few months ago.

The killing of Cross represents the second homicide in the city in 2018. The first was the killing of Cody Isaacson in a drug house on Broadway Avenue on Jan. 31, also a targeted killing.

• READ MORE: Father of Chilliwack homicide victim said he knew it was coming

• RELATED: Family of murder victims suffer a unique kind of grief

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

RCMP on the scene of a possible homicide Thursday morning at a house on Wellington Avenue. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Previous story
UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet
Next story
Abandoned campfire sparks fire in Kelowna

Just Posted

Revelstoke students speak volumes through 2018 Vow of Silence

Begbie View Elementary students took to the streets Wednesday to take part… Continue reading

Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Abandoned campfire sparks fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

Asbestos concerns stop recycling of drywall

Once new policy is in place, regional district optimistic practice will resume

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Shuswap businesses serve as backdrop for TV series

Abracadavers cast and crew spend time filming in Canoe, Salmon Arm

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

Penticton Art Gallery explores racism

International call for artists to contribute

B.C councillor attacked by vicious crow

White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers says she can now laugh at the terrifying incident

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Most Read