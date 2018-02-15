UPDATE: Kelowna man accused of killing wife, children in court today

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters days before Christmas is scheduled for a brief court appearance this morning.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Jacob Forman made a brief appearance in a Kelowna courtroom today via video.

His lawyer requested more time. Forman is now expected back in court March 15 for a possible plea entry.

Forman, 34, was charged with three counts of second degree murder in the deaths of his wife Clara and two primary school age daughters, Karena and Yesenia.

—-

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters days before Christmas is scheduled for a brief court appearance this morning.

Jacob Forman, 34, was charged with three counts of second degree murder in the deaths of his wife Clara and two primary school age daughters, Karena and Yesenia, according to court documents.

Little information is known about the crime, to date.

RELATED: FORMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

In an interview with the Capital News, a high school friend of Jacob Forman said the couple met in Mexico at a Christian retreat.

“She had a real zest for life, she loved her work at GoodLife Fitness — it was important to her— and she was a wonderful mother. They were both amazing parents, I know that’s strange to say now,” said Barry Forman, who was among the crowd of 100-plus people paying tribute to Clara and her two daughters, Karina and Yesenia.

RELATED: TRIBUTE TO FAMILY

The whole Forman family, Barry said, is “reeling” from the events of the last couple weeks. It is, he said, at odds with what he saw while spending time with Clara, Jacob and the girls at their church group functions.

“We just don’t know what happened,” he said, adding that even when they do learn, it won’t change anything and the outcome is heart-breaking and impossible to process.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.