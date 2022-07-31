UPDATE; Keremeos Creek wildfire burning closer to Highway 3A

The entire Apex Mountain village was put on evacuation alert Saturday night

The Keremeos Creek Fire is getting closer to Highway 3A. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is burning closer to Highway 3A on Sunday.

Photographs taken by Penticton Western News reporter Brennan Phillips show trees candling and burning closer to the highway. The fire is quite visible along the highway.

So far Highway 3A that connects Keremeos, Twin Lakes to South Okanagan is open. Green Mountain Road is closed.

There was minimal growth overnight on the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Ten firefighters conducted patrols and structural protection where necessary throughout the night, said BC Wildfire information officer Ayden Corey.

“Low visibility is currently presenting challenges for aerial support resources. One helicopter is currently on site, with three additional helicopters available once visibility improves,” Corey added.

Numerous volunteer fire departments are aiding in the fight against the wildfire that broke out near Apex Mountain on July 29. The fire quickly grew from 100 hectares to 440 ha.

There are currently 40 BC Wildfire Service personnel, including structure protection personnel and parattack personnel. One helicopter is on site this morning supporting ground crews. Multiple fire department apparatus and personnel are assisting with structural protection.

A staging area has been set up near the Twin Lakes gas station. Green Mountain Road remains closed but Highway 3A is open.

On Saturday evening, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) issued multiple evacuation alerts and an evacuation order for properties in the vicinity of the wildfire.

At 5:30 p.m., RDOS issued the evacuation alert for around 350 properties in the Apex Mountain Village and surrounding areas being impacted by the Keremeos Creek fire near Penticton.

Also, just after 4 p.m., the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued new evacuation orders for more properties on Green Mountain Road and the north end of Sheep Creek Road.

One structure has been lost so far to this fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

