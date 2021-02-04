District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)

UPDATE: Lake Country road to reopen at 6 p.m. as crews clear rockslide debris

Pelmewash Parkway has been closed for more than 24 hours after Wednesday’s rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. tonight (Feb. 4) as crews finish clearing the scene of Wednesday afternoon’s rockslide.

Debris removal is being done on the road, which was covered by fallen rocks around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the recently installed canoe sculpture at the midpoint of Pelmewash Parkway.

A geotechnical engineer assessed the slope stability at the site late Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to a District of Lake Country press release. A rock catchment berm is being built today along the section of Pelmewash Parkway where the slide occurred to provide further protection so the road can be opened by 6 p.m.

The rockfall resulted in no injuries, though multiple vehicles could be seen among the rubble in photos taken shortly after the incident.

“We share the sentiments of the community and are glad no one was injured in Wednesday’s rockslide on Pelmewash Parkway,” the district’s release states. “Members of the community want to feel safe and know that the district is taking appropriate action to provide a safe mobility network.”

The district is attributing the slide to an extended period of freeze and thaw cycles that has recently led district crews to monitor the rock faces along Pelmewash Parkway and throughout the district more closely.

“Natural hazards like rockslides, wildfires and floods are part of our life in the Okanagan,” the district said.

As part of the District of Lake Country’s operations, there are different tactics for addressing natural hazards which require monitoring, maintenance, mitigation and response, according to the release. The district did not specify which tactics apply to Wednesday’s incident.

READ MORE: Rock slide triggers emergency road closure in Lake Country

READ MORE: Crews work to clear rockfall on Lake Country road

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool is good news for B.C. sex workers
Next story
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

Just Posted

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

The three candidates seeking election to Revelstoke’s city council table. (File)
City urges Revelstoke residents to vote in byelection

General election is Feb. 13

The home that pushed Absolute Contracting to becoming a finalist was built last year on Lee Road. (Submitted)
Revelstoke construction company finalist for prestigious award

It’s the first time a Revelstoke company is a finalist for a Georgie Award

Paper salvaged by Inge Anhorn from a recycle bin. She packaged it and donated it to the Legion’s Bargain Basement. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Letters: Old growth forest logging needs more discussion

In response to the letters about the suspension of logging in the Argonaut Valley

Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo #909)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 4

Local history as recorded in the newspaper

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)
UPDATE: Lake Country road to reopen at 6 p.m. as crews clear rockslide debris

Pelmewash Parkway has been closed for more than 24 hours after Wednesday’s rockslide

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

Lake Country resident Malcolm Hett was clearing rocks from Pelmewash Parkway Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, when he heard a crack and the rock wall started to slide towards him, damaging his van in the process. (Malcolm Hett - Contributed)
‘The whole side started sliding towards us,’: Okanagan man says of rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway still closed as District of Lake Country waits to hear from geotech specialist

Most Read