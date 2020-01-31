A man was fined in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Jan. 28 for fishing illegally in the Sicamous area. (File photo)

Update: Man nets fines for illegal catch of 20-pound salmon in Shuswap Lake

Fisheries officers say illegal fishing of dwindling stocks ongoing problem

The fish at the heart of two fines a man was ordered to pay in Salmon Arm Provincial Court was a 20-pound chinook salmon.

William James Elliot appeared in court on Jan. 28. He pleaded guilty to two offences in relation to Sport Fishing Regulations: fishing for a species of salmon during the closed time as well as catching and retaining salmon above the daily quota.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada stated in an email that in 2019, as in previous years, the department received numerous complaints of people in boats fishing for and keeping chinook salmon in Shuswap Lake near Sicamous.

In August, Fishery officers conducted patrols over multiple days to identify the boat and individuals involved. On Aug. 24, the officers observed Elliot catch and keep a fish.

“A nearby patrol boat with two Fishery officers aboard stopped the fishing boat as it headed for the marina and conducted an inspection. The inspection revealed the fish caught was a 20-pound chinook salmon,” states the email.

The fish were seized and Elliot was fined in court $200 for the first offence and $150 for the second. His fishing rod, reel, lure and down-rigger were to be returned to him.

Read more: Angler fined for over-fishing on Gardom Lake

Read more: Targeting of Shuswap salmon by fishermen a concern

Fisheries and Oceans Canada emphasizes that Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake are closed to fishing for salmon, including catch and release. This is due to conservation concerns for inter-mixed stocks of salmon which migrate through and hold in Shuswap and Mara lakes.

Salmon River, Eagle River and Bessette Creek chinook salmon are all stocks of concern.

“Every year, people are observed and reported to be targeting salmon on Shuswap Lake, some catch and release them, others retain them. Both activities put salmon stocks at risk. Anglers on Shuswap Lake that incidentally catch chinook salmon are requested to keep the salmon in the water and release them as soon and as gently as possible.”

As part of its work to end illegal activity, the department asks the public for information on any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call the toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Just Posted

Closing to the east, closing to west: Soon to be Revelstuck

Snowfall warning still in effect for Revelstoke area

Descendant of iconic Revelstokian invents tree planting alarm clock

Adam Sorensen is the great grandson of Soren Sorensen, who built trails in the Revelstoke area

Nels Nelsen Ski Jump closed due to avalanche risk

Parks Canada has closed Nels Nelsen Ski Jump in Mount Revelstoke National… Continue reading

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

In photos: Young pirates storm the Shuswap’s snowy Larch Hills

More than 400 student buccaneers take part in School District #83 event

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

HERGOTT: Protecting your home

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

North Okanagan chamber president, community pillar passes

Chamber of Commerce president Peter Rotzetter will be missed by many

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

North Okanagan man found guilty of murder to appeal

William Victor Schneider to return to court in relation to Japanese exchange student murder

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

New acts announced for 28th annual music event

Most Read