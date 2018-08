It is one of seven fires of note in the area.

The wildfire that sparked Wednesday about 7km south of Monte Lake has grown to approximately 60 hectares. The cause is still under investigation. 19 firefighters are on scene and are working to control the fire.

It has been deemed one of seven ‘wildfires of note’ in the Okanagan area by the BC Wildfire service.

