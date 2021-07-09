Update: The Trans-Canada Highway has opened between Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Update: Drive BC announced just after 3 p.m. July 9 that Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous has reopened completely.
No further updates on the incident at this time.
Original:
Two vehicles were reported to have crashed in the ditch beside the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous about 1 p.m. on Friday, July 9.
Highway 1 traffic is blocked in both directions about five kilometres east of the Canoe mill for a stretch of approximately 11 kilometres, according to Drive B.C.
Emergency vehicles were still on scene about 2:30 p.m. No word yet on injuries or how many people were involved.
