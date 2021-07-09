Update: The Trans-Canada Highway has opened between Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Incident about five kilometres east of Canoe mill cleared

A motor-vehicle incident about 12:45 p.m. on July 9 which blocked the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions about five kilometres east of the Canoe mill between Salmon Arm and Sicamous has been cleared. (Google maps)

Update: Drive BC announced just after 3 p.m. July 9 that Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous has reopened completely.

No further updates on the incident at this time.

Original:

Two vehicles were reported to have crashed in the ditch beside the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous about 1 p.m. on Friday, July 9.

Highway 1 traffic is blocked in both directions about five kilometres east of the Canoe mill for a stretch of approximately 11 kilometres, according to Drive B.C.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident west of Bernie Rd has the highway closed in both directions. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. Detour via #BCHwy97A & #BCHwy97B. Estimated time of re-opening not available. More info: https://t.co/JYFJjJ18G8 #Sicamous #SalmonArm pic.twitter.com/MAGTWqVZpX — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 9, 2021

Emergency vehicles were still on scene about 2:30 p.m. No word yet on injuries or how many people were involved.

Read more: City of Salmon Arm urges residents to cut water use as reservoirs depleted

Read more: KFC, Burger King proposed for Main Street in Sicamous

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon ArmSicamoustrans-canada highway