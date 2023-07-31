UPDATE: Motorcycle crash cause of highway closure east of Vernon

Highway 6 was closed in both directions between Aberdeen and Grey roads for 8 hours

A serious crash closed down a portion of Highway 6 for several hours Sunday night.

RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the head-on collision involving a motorcycle shortly before 6 p.m. July 30.

“The investigation has determined the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Highway 6 when it went into a speed wobble and crossed the centre line of the road colliding head on with a westbound car,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

The motorcycle operator was transported from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not physically injured and a portion of Highway 6 was closed until shortly before 3 a.m. to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to conduct their investigation.

A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Osoyoos residents hope for calmer night with Eagle Bluff wildfire

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firehighway chaos