A motorcycle is part of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south at Highland Road in Vernon. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Old Kamloops Road. There is no word on any injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A motorcycle is part of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south at Highland Road in Vernon. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Old Kamloops Road. There is no word on any injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Motorcyclist in critical condition following Vernon crash

Incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, on Highway 97 south at Highland Road

UPDATE Aug. 23:

A 52-year-old Vernon man was seriously injured in a crash north of town Tuesday.

RCMP are investigating the collision between a car and motorcycle on Highway 97 Aug. 22 around 3:45 p.m.

The investigation has determined the collision occurred when a motorcycle attempting to make a left hand turn across traffic from Highway 97 onto Highland Road was struck by a southbound car.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

………………………………

ORIGINAL Aug. 22:

Traffic being affected north of Vernon by a motor-vehicle incident, which happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The incident occurred in the southbound lane at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road on the Swan Lake corridor.

Southbound traffic was diverted to Old Kamloops Road.

It’s believed a motorcycle is one of two vehicles involved in the collision. An ambulance is on-scene and at least one person has been taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Vernon Elks Lodge seeking donations for firefighters

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna now 12,270 hectares
Next story
Ferry servicing Nanaimo-Tsawwassen anticipated to be out until October

Just Posted

(Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)
One dead, two injured in Highway 1 crash west of Revelstoke

(DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

The Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ross Street Plaza. (Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market photo)
Salmon Arm residents start #makeitrainshuswap movement amid wildfires

Diyet and the Love Soldiers singing with young audience members. (Arts Revelstoke)
Remaining REVY.Live Outside performances cancelled