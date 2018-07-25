Update: Mount Eneas fire, near Peachland, still considered ‘out of control’

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Eneas wildfire, south of Peachland, is still considered “out of control” as of Wednesday morning.

The fire is currently estimated at 1,793 hectares in size.

“Today’s objectives are to continue to tie the merging fires with control lines. Crews continue to build hose line from north to south on each side of the fire,” says fire information officer Marla Catherall.

“Today we have 97 personnel in total on site, 82 of which are BC Wildfire Service personnel and 15 are contract crews. We also continue to have night crews on both the east and west flanks who will continue to extinguish hot spots and patrol.”

As for the smaller nearby Peachland creek wildfire, about 2.5 kilometres west of Peachland, Catherall says it is being held at 23.1 hectares

“That means we do not anticipate any further growth due to weather conditions and suppression efforts,” says Catherall.

“We have 15 personnel on site today and two pieces of heavy equipment. This fire is in very steep terrain, in particular the west flank.

”Today’s objectives are to continue to work on the workable sections. The entire fire has been hand guarded and crews are working to completely extinguish hotpots in the ravine.”

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew slightly Tuesday and was last mapped at 1,793 hectares.

This blaze is classified as out-of-control as BC Wildfire Service cannot guarantee that it won’t continue to spread if fuelled by wind, and BC Wildfire predicts that will generally be in a southerly direction.

BC Wildfire is continuing to merge fires in the Peachland region with control lines as well as burn out any fuels as needed.

“Firefighters are extinguishing any hot spots that are left behind from these small scale burn operations,” states BC Wildfire.

Evacuation alerts for 698 properties in the Central Okanagan Regional District within the vicinity of the Mt. Eneas fire remain in place.

Properties on Alert include:

7100 – 7210 Brent Road

7212 – 7280 Highway 97 South

Finlay Creek Cabins

The fire was significantly smaller going into the weekend, but it was intentionally expanded as part of a larger plan to gain control over the blaze that was sparked by lightning last week.

Glen Burgess, incident commander for the Okanagan complex of wildfires told media Sunday afternoon that BC Wildfire intentionally increased the size of the Mount Eneas fire, forcing it to join with the nearby Munro Forest Service Road Wildfire wildfire.

“The objective was to remove that fuel at our time when the weather was co-operating,” said Burgess.

Moving forward temperatures are expected to rise, though and that may present challenges.