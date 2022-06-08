UPDATE: No new information on ‘targeted’ Vernon shooting

Investigations into a shooting at an Okanagan Landing townhouse complex continued Monday, June 6, three days after a man was killed. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Investigations into a shooting at an Okanagan Landing townhouse complex continued Monday, June 6, three days after a man was killed. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Investigations into a shooting at an Okanagan Landing townhouse complex continued Monday, June 6, three days after a man was killed. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate a shooting on 25th Avenue Friday, June 3. (Jennifer Smith - MorningStar)

A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot Friday night in Vernon.

RCMP was called to a building in the 5300-block of 25th Avenue just before 6 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who later died at the scene.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit had blocked remained on scene investigating until Tuesday, June 7.

A neighbour reported hearing six to eight shots in the parking lot of the townhouse complex, across from the Okanagan Landing Plaza. The shots were allegedly fired at a vehicle, with a passenger who reportedly escaped unharmed, according to those at the scene.

RCMP stated this is believed to be a targeted incident.

“The victim is known to police and we do not believe the safety of the public is at risk,” said Insp. Blake MacLeod, operations officer.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage or surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact the police directly and immediately at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band

READ MORE: Enderby’s overdose crisis calls for gentler ways

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon