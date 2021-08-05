UPDATE: North Okanagan highway closed due to wildfires

Highway 97 through Falkland is now closed

Highway 97 through Falkland and Westwold is closed due to a wildfire in the area. (DriveBC dashcam)

Another highway has been closed due to wildfires in the area.

Highway 97 between Salmon River Road and Monte Creek is closed for 61.9 kilometres. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Motorists will have to detour via Highway 97A, Highway 97B and Highway 1 (through Salmon Arm).

The closure, 16 kilometres east of Falkland, is due to the White Rock Lake fire.

Highway 97A between Sicamous and Enderby (through Grindrod) also remains closed between Emeny Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage for 28.2 kilometres. A detour is in effect via Highway 97B.

Westside Road (between Vernon and West Kelowna) is also closed between Pinecrest and Six Mile Creek roads for 8.4 kilometres.

There is also a travel advisory on Highway 97A in Sicamous between Mara Heights and Mervyn roads.

Highway 97A is open but DriveBC reminders motorists: “All through traffic cannot stop inside the noted area and must carry on due to wildfire conditions.”

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire activity expected to ramp up with winds in forecast

READ MORE: Entire community of Falkland ordered evacuated due to White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021travel