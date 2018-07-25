Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire sits at 577 hectares, smoke anticipated

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Goode Creek wildfire, 21 kilometres south of Kelowna, is holding at 577 hectares.

The fire is still classified as out-of-control and those nearby can expect to see new columns of smoke today.

“Crews have been working on the east flank and are now pushing to the south flank,” says fire information officer Marla Catherall.

“The fire is working it’s way through the small drainages hitting unburnt fuel and creating columns of smoke. We did have skimmers working last night and this morning to cool the area before moving crews in.”

ORIGINAL: 5:30 a.m.

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is holding at 577 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Air support worked the southeast flank of the fire and 33 firefighters were on scene throughout Tuesday, but there were no night crews due to the dangerous terrain.

Winds were anticipated to gust from 10 to 45 km/hr, which, according to BC Wildfire Service would push the blaze away from Kelowna and structures.

Increased smoke near the Okanagan Mountain Park fire did appear as the week got underway, but it was due to a new smaller fire burning in an area previously untouched by the 2003 fire. Skimmer aircraft were able to quickly knock down that new, small fire.

Although smoke could be seen, it remained within the fire perimeter.

“This fire is burning in an old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behavior consistent with big timber fuels,” said the BC Wildfire Service in an earlier update.

“The fire continues to burn up and away from the residences.”

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.