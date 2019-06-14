UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A portion of the highway remains closed after the fatal collision Friday morning

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m.

One driver is dead and a passenger suffered serious injuries after a crash in West Kelowna Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the reports of a single vehicle that had been hit from behind by a semi-truck.

“Sadly, the driver of the white Hyundai Tucson was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“His lone passenger suffered serious injuries and was rushed from the scene to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.”

The investigation is ongoing and the portion of highway between Bartley Road and Daimler Road remain closed as emergency crews investigate the collision.

The driver of the semi truck remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the police investigation.

Possible witnesses of the crash are asked to contact RCMP at 250-491-5354.

UPDATE 6:41 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have been reopened according to Drive BC. The southbound lanes between Daimler Drive and Bartley Road remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.

A collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck has closed Highway 97 in West Kelowna at Bartley Road in both directions Friday morning.

Drive BC said motorists will follow a detour via Ross Road while the incident that occurred in the early hours of the morning is investigated. There is currently no estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

