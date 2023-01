The North Okanagan RCMP set a perimeter around a home in a trailer park

A police incident in Coldstream Tuesday morning saw a dozen cruisers swarm a trailer park.

North Okanagan RCMP established a perimeter around a house in the 8500 block of Clerke Road around 7:30 a.m.

By 9 a.m. the majority of police had left the scene and crime tape was put up around one of the trailers.

The Morning Star will update as further details are provided.

READ MORE: First holiday away from home made special for Ukrainians in Vernon

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPoliceVernon