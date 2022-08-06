UPDATE: Power restored in Revelstoke

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Power has been restored in Revelstoke.

BC Hydro said the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction within the Illecillewaet substation. After a quick fix, the BC Hydro crew were able to get the power up and running again.

Original

Around 9:30 a.m., a large portion of Revelstoke and the surrounding area lost power.

The outage is affecting more than 5,200 customers along Highway 1, East of Rogers Pass from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay. The issue started at the Illecillewaet substation.

The cause of the outage is still unknown, but Sally MacDonald from BC Hydro said that crews were on their way to assess the situation. Until they get to the station, BC Hydro can’t provide an estimate of when power is expected to be restored.

Updates to come.

