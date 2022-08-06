Power outage map in Revelstoke. (BC Hydro Outage Map)

Power outage map in Revelstoke. (BC Hydro Outage Map)

UPDATE: Power restored in Revelstoke

The outage started around 9:30 a.m.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Power has been restored in Revelstoke.

BC Hydro said the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction within the Illecillewaet substation. After a quick fix, the BC Hydro crew were able to get the power up and running again.

Original

Around 9:30 a.m., a large portion of Revelstoke and the surrounding area lost power.

The outage is affecting more than 5,200 customers along Highway 1, East of Rogers Pass from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay. The issue started at the Illecillewaet substation.

The cause of the outage is still unknown, but Sally MacDonald from BC Hydro said that crews were on their way to assess the situation. Until they get to the station, BC Hydro can’t provide an estimate of when power is expected to be restored.

Updates to come.

READ MORE: In Review: Affordable housing, crime, and child care with Mayor Gary Sulz

READ MORE: Multi-use path contract connecting Green Belt and Arrow Heights goes to Jake–Jay

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newspower outagesRevelstoke

Previous story
Cha-ching: Unclaimed $500,000 lotto ticket sold in Lake Country
Next story
Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

Just Posted

Power outage map in Revelstoke. (BC Hydro Outage Map)
UPDATE: Power restored in Revelstoke

Editor Josh Piercey and Mayor Gary Sulz chatting in the latest edition of ‘In Review’. (Zach Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
In Review: Affordable housing, crime, and child care with Mayor Gary Sulz

Jake–Jay gets new MUP contract. (Zach Delaney)
Multi-use path contract connecting Green Belt and Arrow Heights goes to Jake–Jay

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The Prunus Family