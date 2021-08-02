UPDATE: Rocks fall on Highway 1 near Sicamous, damage car, delay traffic

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

Highway 1 is now open after rocks fell on the road Monday afternoon.

Traffic is slow going between Bernie Road and Old Sicamous Road, so drivers should expect delays.

Traffic was temporarily delayed on Highway 1 west of Sicamous due to rocks on the road.

According to AIM Roads, the highways contractor for the area, and witness reports, rocks had fallen onto the highway east of Bernie Road and west of the rest area. At least one vehicle was reported damaged as a result. At 5:40 p.m., AIM announced the highway was open.

