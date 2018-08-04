(B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire grown

BC Wildfire said this fire has since grown to about 170 hectares in size and is now considered a “fire of note”

UPDATE: Aug. 4, 4:00 p.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Sugar Mountain fire is still active and has been identified as a “wildfire of note.” It has grown to approximately 170 hectares. The cause is still under investigation.

Aug.1, 8:40 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service there is an uptick in wildfire activity across the province as a result of recent lightning.

Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started, including 10 between Cherryville and Revelstoke. The fires have been classified for now as ‘out of control’ until crews assess them.

As of this morning there are 305 fires across B.C. that provincial fire crews are responding too.

———-

BC Wildfire reported a small fire at Sugar Mountain late Tuesday evening.

It has been reported as being 0.01 hectare in size. The cause has not yet been identified.

Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

