Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed due to risk of landslide

Chase resident Kim Harvey shared this photo of the unstable slope that has prompted the closure of Highway 1. (Kim Harvey photo)

UPDATE: 2:17 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8

Chase RCMP say the village will be closed to Highway 1 traffic once the backlog of vehicles lined up have passed through.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the highway at Chase was closed after “a partial landslide” filled an adjacent ditch. He said there is now a concern the slope where the slide occurred is unstable and a larger slide may occur and flow onto the highway.

“They are allowing the backlog of traffic to come through Chase now, but after that it’s being rerouted through Vernon until they can determine the stability of the slide,” said Kennedy.

The affected area is between Shuswap Chase Creek Road and Shuswap Avenue.

A geotechnical investigation is underway and it is uncertain when the highway will reopen.

Earlier story

Highway 1 at Chase remains closed while a geotechnical assessment is conducted.

The closure affected the Trans-Canada Highway between Shuswap Chase Creek Road and Shuswap Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

DriveBC reports a geotechnical investigation is underway and traffic is being detoured via Highway 97, 97A, or 97B to Vernon. There was no estimate when the highway would reopen.

The Village of Chase reported traffic backed up on the highway was being permitted to detour through Chase in intervals of 100 vehicles at a time. Large vehicles (other than those already in line), will be re-routed through the Vernon/Kamloops route. Smaller passenger vehicles will continue to be able to detour through Chase.

An earlier report of a landslide shared by AIM Roads has been retracted.

landslideShuswaptrans-canada highway