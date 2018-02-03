UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

The drivers of two vehicles, as well as two horses in a trailer being pulled behind one of the vehicles, are deceased following a tragic collision on Highway 3/95, about 12 kilometres east of Yahk, about one one hour west of Cranbrook.

The accident occurred about 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, according Cranbrook RCMP, who attended the scene.

The accident occurred when a westbound semi truck jackknifed on the highway. RCMP said it was likely due to the icy road conditions at the time.

A pickup travelling with the horse trailer collided head on with the semi.

Paramedics were on the scene with four ground ambulances and one air ambulance. But police confirmed the drivers of both vehicles, as well as the two horses, deceased at 2 p.m Mountain Time.

Police said the passenger in the pick-up was in critical condition in East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.

Previous story
Coquihalla reopened in northbound lane

Just Posted

Selkirk Tangiers celebrates 40 years with retrospective photo exhibit

Founder Peter Schlunegger says he never thought it would last this long

Addressing mental health a priority for local school district

Starting in March students will have access to a drop in clinic every Wednesday at RSS

Slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following a multi-vehicle collision yesterday, DriveBC reports slippery roads this morning

Cannabis: Nelson council asks for public feedback

Forms are being sent out to households and businesses this month

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson

UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Coquihalla reopened in northbound lane

The highway was closed in the northbound lane due to a vehicle accident

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

Most Read