UPDATE: WATCH: Coldstream home destroyed in fire

Coldstream Fire Department crews, with help from neighbouring Lavington Fire Department members, extinguished a fire at a home on Cherry Lane Sunday, Nov. 6. (Dave Pimson photo) Coldstream Fire Department crews, with help from neighbouring Lavington Fire Department members, extinguished a fire at a home on Cherry Lane Sunday, Nov. 6. (Dave Pimson photo)

UPDATE: Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:05 p.m.:

Dave Pimson was doing some chores in his Coldstream garage Sunday morning, Nov. 6, around 9:30-ish, when he thought he heard fireworks coming from the street above.

Odd, as Halloween was definitely over.

Upon investigation, Pimson discovered the house belonging to his family’s babysitter and her family was on fire on Cherry Lane.

“I heard fireworks popping, went to have a look and saw black smoke,” said Pimson, who hurried to his neighbour’s home. There, he ran into the daughter who told him the fire had started in the garage.

“I told her to go to my house to be safe, and then I saw the home owner coming around the house with a garden hose,” said Pimson. “I heard his wife’s voice in the backyard so I knew everyone had got out safely.”

Pimson took saw raw video footage on his cell phone, and captured an explosion of flame. He believed the fireworks may have been ammunition in the garage and/or propane tanks near the front of the home.

Coldstream Fire Department responded to the structure fire, with aid from Lavington.

“Upon arrival, we could see the structure was fully involved,” said Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code, who could not confirm what caused the explosion and popping. “A neighbouring structure suffered some minor damage.”

Morgenthaler-Code said the homes on either side of the fire were evacuated for precaution.

A dog and a cat remain missing as crews continue to mop up hot spots on the home.

Coldstream and Lavington fire departments sent 25 firefighters to help battle the blaze. B.C. Ambulance, RCMP, BC Hydro and Fortis BC were also on-scene.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious in origin. An investigator is on-scene.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family that lost their home, with a goal of reaching $10,000.

ORIGINAL STORY

Coldstream Fire Department is on scene of a house fire on Cherry Lane.

Husband Rd. is currently closed to traffic at Kalamalka Rd.

Vernon Morning Star has confirmed the home owner got out safely.

This story was updated again Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:36 p.m. with the GoFundMe information

