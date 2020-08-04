UPDATE: Water bombers reduce wildfire north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Wildfire BC reports fire is still classified out of control, 25 personnel on ground

This photo of the Marble Point fire north of Sicamous was taken about 9 a.m. Aug. 4, 2020, when it appeared to still be growing. (Bigwater Taxi on Shuswap Lake photo)

Water tankers have finished dousing the Marble Point fire north of Sicamous for the day, leaving the rest up to ground crews.

Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald confirmed Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 4, that the one-hectare fire was still classified by Wildfire BC as out of control, with a ground crew working the fire.

“Water skimmers have completed their objectives for the day on that fire,” she said about 2 p.m., noting there were 25 personnel responding on the ground. Along with one unit crew of 20 people, there was one officer and four initial-attack personnel.

She said aircraft were not able to completely extinguish the fire because it will smoulder under the ground.

Brent Graf, who’s been running Bigwater Taxi on Shuswap Lake for the past eight years, was one of the first people to spot the fire about 10 p.m. on Aug. 3.

He was heading back from the Shuswap Shark Shack when he and another boater stopped at the blaze, which was too big – times 10, he said – to be a campfire.

Graf flicked on his boat’s large spotlight, but the brush was too thick and the fire was about 100 feet up the face of the bluff to be accessible.

The fire was just south of Marble Point, about halfway between Sicamous and Cinnemousun Narrows on the east side of Shuswap Lake.

After the fire was reported to Wildfire BC, Graf informed houseboaters and cabin owners about it. Meanwhile, it grew rapidly, he said.

The next morning, Aug. 4, Wildfire BC struck the blaze from the air, as it was in steep terrain. Helicopters were followed by water bombers.

“They’ve put about 20 laps on it already,” he said about 12:30 p.m., explaining that about six or seven bombers were taking turns dousing the blaze.

Graf said the fire looked like it was close to being out, and he expected ground crews would be taking care of any remaining hot spots.

Wildfire BC made a request via Twitter that boaters stay aware from firefighting aircraft on Shuswap Lake.

“This is dangerous, both to the public and to our personnel, and interferes with critical firefighting operations. Please stay away from active wildfire sites on the ground, and on the water,” read the statement.

Graf said he’d received word from at least 10 people who claimed to have heard or seen fireworks go off in the area prior to the blaze.

We’ve had issues with boaters interfering with firefighting aircraft on Shuswap Lake. This is dangerous, both to the public and to our personnel, and interferes with critical firefighting operations. Please stay away from active wildfire sites on the ground, and on the water. pic.twitter.com/yxiQOO7v7Y — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 4, 2020

