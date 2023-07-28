(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

UPDATE: West Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes blaze, rescues mountain biker

The blaze sparked at approximately 6:00 p.m.

UPDATE 7/29 7:30 a.m.

The fire outside London Drugs in Westbank started in a pile of debris in the loading bay area behind the store.

Initially, the West Kelowna Fire Department was told it was a truck fire but they arrived, there was no truck in the loading area. They were called just before 6 p.m. Friday night.

The pile of debris was spreading quickly and reached the building’s exterior wall. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze before it caused damage to the store.

Everyone safely evacuated the store. The fire is under investigation.

At the same time the fire was going on, other fire crews assisted emergency crews in rescuing an injured mountain biker in the Smith Creek trail system.

The extent of the biker’s injuries is unknown.

Original

All people have been safety evacuated after flames spread to the London Drugs in Westbank.

It is believed that the blaze started outside of the building, in the loading area, David ‘Eagle Eye’ Ogilvie told Capital News from the scene.

Multiple emergency vehicles are present and working to extinguish the flames. The RCMP has closed roads

More to come.

