UPDATE: Woman dies in North Okanagan crash

Highway 97A closed for several hours during Dec. 1 incident in Spallumcheen

UPDATE MONDAY, Dec. 2:

A collision between two passenger vehicles claimed a life over the weekend on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen.

The North Okanagan RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97A near Powerhouse Road on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, just after 2:30 p.m.

An initial investigation conducted by front line officers at the scene, revealed that a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 97A allegedly crossed the center line and collided with an northbound vehicle. The highway was closed for numerous hours to allow emergency personnel to work safely.

The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were transported by B.C. Emergency Health Services to the nearest medical facility with non-life threatening injuries while the other driver and sole occupant of the southbound vehicle died as a result of her injuries.

“The outcome of this collision was a tragic one and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP send their condolences to all those affected,” said RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This is a busy time of the year on our highways, and driving conditions change quickly. RCMP urge motorists to stay alert, drive to the road conditions and to allow enough time for your travel plans.”

The causal factors of the collision remain under investigation at this time. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Armstrong RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the woman’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, her name will not be released. The RCMP and BC Coroners Service have no further information for release.

………………………………………

Two patients are in critical condition following a Sunday afternoon motor-vehicle incident on Highway 97A, BC Emergency Health Services said.

BCEHS responded to the incident after 2:30 p.m. and cared for two patients on scene. One was air lifted to hospital and the second was transported by ground ambulance, both in critical condition.

The highway was closed in both directions south of Armstrong. Drive BC reported the highway was cleared and re-opened at 6:24 p.m. Sunday night.

Traffic was re-routed to Pleasant Valley Road.

Blowing snow reduced visibility for motorists travelling between Sicamous and Vernon. Roads were icy and portions of black ice were reported along the highway.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy reminds motorists to slow down, “give yourself extra time to get where you’re going and be safe.”

READ MORE: Snow, ice wreak havoc on North Okanagan highway

READ MORE: Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.