Upgrades completed on Giants Head Road in Summerland

Paving, water upgrades and multi-use path took around a year to complete

Upgrade work along Giants Head Road has now been completed and a grand opening for the portion of the road was held on Sept. 6.

The Giants Head Road and watermain upgrades project included around 2.5 kilometres of road reconstruction and 1.4 kilometres of a new separated multi-use pathway as well as draining improvements, water main replacement and water system separation work along Giants Head Road from Harris Road to Hillborn Street.

The $5 million project was funded through borrowing.

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said the road work completes a significant portion of the Trail of the Okanagans in Summerland. It will also support events including the Okanagan Granfondo cycling event and the Giants Head Run.

“It’s a really important road for Summerland,” he said. “The new road and multi-use pathway will provide a safer, smoother travelling experience for residents and visitors, and support both the agricultural and tourism economy.”

Vic Jensen of the Trail of the Okanagans said the multi-use path is part of the Summerland section of the trail. It is also an important part of linking residents to downtown Summerland, he said.

Construction work began in the summer of 2022.

Two water mains, from 1938 and 1977 were replaced. The length of these mains was five kilometres.

The lines are now separated to allow drinking water for residents and untreated water for agricultural use. The water main work is estimated to divert 5.35 million litres a day from the water treatment plant during peak demand.

Construction work began in the summer of 2022, but completion was delayed because of an early winter and the addition of replacement domestic and irrigation lines between Gartrell Road and Hillborn Street.

The road saw a lot of traffic in late spring when a landslide on Highway 97 at the bottom of Summerland Hill blocked all lanes of the highway.

