DriveBC is reporting waits of one hour

The Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry has been delayed up to 60 minutes.

Drive BC is reporting that the delay is due to a medical emergency.

#BCHwy23 – Medical emergency on the Upper Lakes Ferry. Expect 1 hours delays at Shelter Bay and Galena Bay. #RevelstokeBC #Nakusp — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 5, 2019

