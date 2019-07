The Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry is currently 30 minutes behind schedule in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting heavy congestion as the cause for the delay.

#BCHwy23 – Expect delays of up to 30 minutes on the MV Columbia ferry on #UpperArrowLake between Shelter Bay and Galena Bay due to heavy congestion. #Revelstoke #Nakusp — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 24, 2019

