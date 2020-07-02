The Canadian Press

US officer resigns after photos, connected to death of black man in 2019, surface

Elijah McClain died, last summer, after police placed him in a chokehold

One of the police officers investigated over photographs connected with the death of Elijah McClain in Colorado has resigned, Aurora police said Thursday.

In a tweet, the department said that Jaron Jones was one of those depicted in the photos, which were taken sometime after McClain’s death last summer. The department has not released details about what they show or said how many officers were being investigated. It said the photographs were taken near where three white officers stopped the Black man as he walked down the street and put him in a chokehold.

Jones, who has been with the department for over three years, could not be located for comment.

On Monday, interim Chief Vanessa Wilson announced the investigation into the photos and said that multiple officers had been taken off enforcement duties because of the probe.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the FBI also are looking into the photos to see if they should launch a civil rights investigation.

After Aurora’s internal investigation was announced, the federal agencies also said they have been reviewing McClain’s death since last year to determine if a civil rights investigation is warranted into that as well. The Justice Department usually does not comment on investigations until they are complete, but the announcement noted that “there are specific cases in which doing so is warranted if such information is in the best interest of the public and public safety.”

Three officers stopped McClain as he walked down a street last August after a 911 call reported him as suspicious. Police placed him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of sedative to calm him down. The 23-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support.

McClain’s death generated renewed attention after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in May stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

The Associated Press

READ MORE: Anti-racism protesters rally around world, topple statue of slave trader in U.K.

READ MORE: FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Just Posted

VIDEO: Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to reopen the road to traffic

Mt. Revelstoke summit and back country closed to dogs permanently

Dogs allowed on-leash only in some other areas

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 2

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

Video: Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band play for long-term care residents on Canada Day

The facility opened it’s doors and windows so the tunes could drift in

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Premier Horgan said he’s heard concerns that Americans have stopped at Vancouver hotels instead of heading to their destination

HERGOTT: The right to resist unlawful arrest

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

‘We have your grandson’ – Princeton seniors scammed out of thousands of dollars

Two elderly Princeton men are saying they were robbed of thousands of… Continue reading

Finale of seven-week food drive arrives at FreshCo Kelowna

The new grocery store has partnered with the organization for a food drive

US officer resigns after photos, connected to death of black man in 2019, surface

Elijah McClain died, last summer, after police placed him in a chokehold

‘We need to re-think our systems’: Kelowna mayor on RCMP Southeast Division statement

The RCMP held a news conference on Thursday, July 2 to address concerns in the force

Black worker files discrimination complaint against Facebook

Oscar Veneszee, Jr. has worked as an operations program manager at Facebook since 2017

Witness helps Kelowna police track down alleged impaired driver

The driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the side of the road

Most Read