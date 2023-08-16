The Uto Wildfire. (Parks Canada)

Uto Wildfire grows to nearly 2000 hectares near Revelstoke

The fire has been burning in Glacier National Park since July 9

The Uto Wildfire, located in a remote area of Glacier National Park, has now burned nearly 20 square kilometres of land near Revelstoke.

According to Parks Canada, recent rainfall has slowed the growth of the fire, however the blaze has grown to 1,988 hectares. They added that the activity of the fire is expected to increase in the next few days because of hot, dry conditions and wind.

The Uto wildfire poses no risk to people at this time, but smoke may be visible from Highway 1 and even as far as Golden.

Fires and smoking are banned in Glacier and Mount Revelstoke national parks as the current fire danger rating ranges from high to extreme.

Report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada Emergency Dispatch at (877)852-3100.

