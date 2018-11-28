(Charleston’s TheDigitel/Flickr)

Vacancies remain low as rents rise in B.C.

B.C. has second lowest provincial vacancy rate in Canada

B.C. continues to have some of the lowest rental vacancy rates in the country, according to figures released Wednesday by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The rental market report pegs the rate at 1.4 per cent, above only Prince Edward Island’s 0.3 per cent and below Ontario’s 1.8 per cent.

Both the Vancouver and Abbotsford-Mission census metropolitan areas have a vacancy rate of just one per cent.

Both cities are below Toronto at 1.1 per cent and Victoria at 1.2 per cent, but above Charlottesville, P.E.I., and Kingston, Ont., at 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent vacancy rates, respectively.

READ MORE: B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

READ MORE: B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

The corporation said B.C.’s vacancy rate went up slightly from 1.3 per cent last year to 1.4 per cent this year, but remained well below the two-year average of two per cent.

About one-quarter of B.C. municipalities still have a vacancy rate of under one per cent, although the rate of construction for purpose-built rentals went up slightly.

B.C. also has the highest average rent of all Canada’s provinces at $1,387 for a two-bedroom apartment, compared with $1,266 in Toronto and $1,215 in Alberta.

That’s an increase of 6.3 per cent in rent costs across B.C. in 2018, compared to a 5.8-per-cent increase the year prior.

Average rent across Canada for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,025.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan guide outfitter pleads guilty to Wildlife Act charges

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 28

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, December 2, 1893 W.J. Law, tailor and… Continue reading

Chef’s Fare: The handwritten menu

Josh White Columnist The handwritten menu is a joy to behold. Something… Continue reading

UPDATE: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Due to a flipped semi truck

Revelstoke 6 project granted an environmental assessment certificate

The project has been approved with conditions from the province

Build a new friendship through the Revelstoke Community Connections Mentorship Program

Learn from a child and have them learn from you

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

South Okanagan guide outfitter pleads guilty to Wildlife Act charges

Penticton provincial court judge heard conflicting submissions

At-risk white sturgeon preyed upon by otter in the Nechako watershed

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot

One lucky fan will take home $706,815

Stories unite Canadians on homelessness action: UBC study

A University of British Columba study says Canadians value stories over statistics

Vacancies remain low as rents rise in B.C.

B.C. has second lowest provincial vacancy rate in Canada

Most Read