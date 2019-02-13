Harold and Madelaine Thomas of Port Alberni won $5 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Vancouver Island couple wins $5 million in lottery

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

A Port Alberni couple is $5 million richer after winning big in last week’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Harold Thomas and his wife Madelaine, currently located in Port Alberni, had the winning ticket, which matched all six numbers from across Canada for the $5 million jackpot.

“It’s exciting to numbness,” Harold said in an interview over the phone from the BC Lottery Corporation in Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 13. “It’s something you dream about and think it will never happen. But anybody can win.”

The winning ticket was purchased at A-1 Convenience Store on Redford Street. Both Harold and Madelaine regularly purchase lottery tickets every week, and after hearing last week’s news that a winning ticket was purchased in Port Alberni, Harold quickly took his ticket to be checked.

READ: $5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni

“The guy looked at me and said, ‘No, it ain’t you,’” Harold said.

However, it wasn’t until Tuesday night that Madelaine had her ticket checked. After the machine “started going crazy,” according to Harold, they raced to the BC Lottery Corporation the next morning to have it verified.

Harold was born and raised in Port Alberni. He met Madelaine in Victoria, and the couple moved back to Port Alberni to raise their children. They have two sons, as well as “three and a half” grandchildren (with one due in August).

Harold and Madelaine are planning to stay in their Port Alberni home where they raised their children, rather than purchasing a new house.

“We like Port Alberni,” said Harold.

Their plan for the money is to put most of it aside for their children and grandchildren. “Maybe some renovations,” added Harold. “And a new car.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says
Next story
B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Just Posted

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Meet the newest crew member

Meet the latest addition to our crew, Tula. That’s right folks, after… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 11

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, Feb. 17, 2019 The Provincial legislature passed… Continue reading

Revy Let’s Talk: Why does their love hurt?

Revelstoke residents share their stories

Where are the wolverines? Researchers need your help

Observations are welcome particularly in the Selkirk, Purcell, Monashee and Cariboo range

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Formerly homeless poet shines light on issues on Okanagan city’s street

Author up for literary award sheds light on homeless situation

Sport and Spines: Winter and whiplash

Slippery roads and accidents can lead to whiplash

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Crews resume work at rock slide north of Summerland

Next blasting anticipated on Friday as work continues to stabilize the area

Stranger allegedly grabs girl by arm near North Okanagan school

Witnesses sought as girls, aged 11, claim unknown man grabbed one of their arms near school

Dog poop piling up on public paths and trails

Shuswap/Okanagan dog owners reminded of the health and environmental hazards of letting poop lie

Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria

This year’s event kicks off a new education initiative with videos and lesson plans for students

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

Most Read