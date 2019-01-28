(Used Victoria)

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

A candid Vancouver Island car ad is entertaining thousands on the internet.

The 1993 Subaru Justy listed for $1000 is described as a “tin can” that “blends into the crushing mediocrity of everyday life.”

Since being posted on Saturday, the ad has already garnered more than 30,000 views.

“This $hit is as basic as it gets, let me tell you. It starts and drives. The steering wheel turns the tires,” the poster, jefft3123, writes. “There’s no AC cause apparently that wasn’t a concern in the 90’s so just accept that you’ll be sweating your ass off June through August.”

The poster writes that $35 worth of gas will keep the car running for two weeks because the Subaru “sips gas like a middle-aged Karen sips her mimosas at brunch.”

The silver automatic has 138,000 kilometres, but “Jeff” says not to be surprised if it has some issues.

“This car came out the same year as beanie babies did and it outlived them so obviously there’s gonna be a couple things wrong with it. It’s a thousand bucks.”

“Take it as is, drive this baby into the sunset.”

The poster has not yet been reached for comment.

