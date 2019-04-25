A 19-year-old Vancouver resident has been charged in a human trafficking investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

A 19-year-old Vancouver man has been charged in a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl.

What began as a missing person’s investigation on Jan. 6 evolved after police learned the girl was allegedly being held against her will in Vancouver.

Police from Surrey and Vancouver later found her, without the suspect there, but RCMP did not provide further details in a release on Thursday.

Raimon Geday has been charged with 14 offences, including recruiting, transporting, harbouring and exploiting a minor; production and possession of child pornography; knowingly advertising sexual services; and possession of a gun.

His next court appearance is on April 29 in Vancouver.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?
Next story
RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Just Posted

Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

Portion of Highway 1 to be resurfaced east of Revelstoke this summer

Highway 1 will be resurfaced between Revelstoke Park East Gate and Glacier… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 13 degrees

Kinbasket Reservoir near record low levels last week

Earlier this month the Kinbasket Reservoir reached a low point of 714… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

Most Read