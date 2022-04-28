Women carrying torches line up in front of a giant effigy locally known as “ogoh-ogoh” that represents evil spirits during Nyepi celebration, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Vancouver man facing deportation from Indonesia amid allegations he danced naked

Man alleged to have performed the Haka — a ceremonial Maori dance — in the nude at sacred active volcano

A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked at a cultural site in violation of the country’s laws.

A translated news release from the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights says 33-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Craigen is accused of making an “immoral video at Batur Mountain,” which strongly violates Balinese culture.

In a video posted to Craigen’s Instagram account, that was later deleted, he says he performed the Haka — a ceremonial dance of the Maori people of New Zealand — in the nude on Mount Batur, an active volcano that is considered a sacred site.

The release says Craigen was in the process of reapplying for his visa, and his passport has been seized.

In another 18-minute long video posted to Instagram Tuesday, Craigen says he didn’t mean to cause the Maori or the Balinese people any offence.

Craigen, an actor and self-styled mind-body healer says he is “in immigration” and is sorry.

—The Canadian Press

