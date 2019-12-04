Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention when he hit a pedestrian in January 2018.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Const. Andrew Peters was found guilty on Tuesday.

Documents from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said the incident took place on the evening of Jan. 6, 2018, when Peters was driving an unmarked police SUV near Knight street and 20 Avenue.

The SUV was headed south when it hit the pedestrian, who was sent to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Peters will have to pay a $1,500 fine, a $225 victim surcharge fee and is prohibited from driving for 12 months, according to the prosecution service.

ALSO READ: Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

ALSO READ: Vancouver advocate says anti-groping police campaign isn’t enough to stop predators

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Recycle BC to switch to blue bins in Revelstoke in July 2020
Next story
Vernon treated to tour of lights thanks to Realtor

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous 7 days a week If you want to drink, that’s… Continue reading

Recycle BC to switch to blue bins in Revelstoke in July 2020

The bins will be provided in the spring

Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions for Revelstoke

Avalanche control today east of Revelstoke

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

UPDATE: Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today

Starting at 9 a.m. expect two hour closures east of Revelstoke

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

2 charged with attempted murder after Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vernon’s True Leaf cannabis sees big uptick in second quarter

Cannabis company saw a 70 per cent increase in its pet division

PETS OF THE WEEK: Kaleden Karma Kids need homes after hoarding

Cats are shy, but ready to find new homes

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Vernon treated to tour of lights thanks to Realtor

Realtor John Christmas checks his list twice and shares the biggest and best lights in town

Most Read