Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

A Vancouver police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay for accessing sensitive information of a minor and disclosing it to unauthorized persons.

According to a Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner news release Tuesday, the “senior” Vancouver police officer was “found to have accessed and disclosed the information for a personal purpose.”

The OPCC determined this was misconduct on the officer’s part and imposed three five-day suspensions.

In a statement, the OPCC said the disciplinary action was meant to “serve as a deterrence to other members.”

According to an OPCC report, they were contacted by the Vancouver Police Department in January 2018 about a police officer who “conducted three queries” about the minor. One involved the minor’s home address, while the other two were redacted in the report to protect the minor’s privacy. The name of the officer was also withheld due to privacy concerns for the youth.

The report said the officer used two police databases on the morning of Nov. 24, 2017, for three searches about the minor and then again improperly searched the police databases five times on Nov. 29.

Although initially just a written reprimand was recommended, it was decided that “a written reprimand would bring the administration of police discipline into disrepute.”

Most Read