A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Police in Vancouver say they have arrested the suspect they were searching for when an innocent man was shot with rubber bullets in a case of mistaken identity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say right suspect arrested after innocent man mistakenly detained

Arrest comes just hours after emergency response team mistook an innocent man for their suspect

Police in Vancouver say they have arrested the suspect they were searching for when an innocent man was shot with rubber bullets in a case of mistaken identity.

A statement from Vancouver police says 47-year-old Dean Gallant was arrested on the city’s west side last Wednesday.

He and a female accomplice were wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a violent home invasion in Calgary last month and police say the woman was picked up on Monday in Vancouver and both remain in custody.

Gallant was arrested on Feb. 22, just hours after the emergency response team mistook an innocent man for their suspect as he walked in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood.

He suffered extensive bruising when he was hit by the projectiles during the takedown, but the police statement says officers quickly realized their error and he was released and received medical attention.

The department says senior officials have apologized to the man for the arrest and the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has been notified.

