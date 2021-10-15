Vancouver’s Peach Pit debuts music video shot in Similkameen Valley

Familiar sights in Up Granville include K Mountain and the Grist Mill

The historic Grist Mill and Gardens were one of several familiar locales for Similkameen fans of Vancouver’s Peach Pit to see in their latest video. (Peach Pit - Youtube)

If you’re a fan of Vancouver-based band Peach Pit, you might have seen some familiar locations in their latest music video.

The four-piece indie rock group’s recently released music video for Granville was partially shot in and around Keremeos.

Some of the sights that can be spotted in the video, which can be seen online, include the Historic Grist Mill and Gardens.

The video is just the first that was filmed in the area this summer, with Keremeos general manager Chris Mathieson mentioning on Facebook that there was more filming yet to be shown.

The video can be seen online on their official Youtube channel.

