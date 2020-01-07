Vandalism disrupts Okanagan Boys and Girls Club programs in West Kelowna

Building was flooded from snowmelt after someone vandalized facility’s roof

Many programs at the club’s Webber Road Facility could be closed for up to a month (File photo) Many programs at the club’s Webber Road Facility could be closed for up to a month (File photo)

A facility owned by the Okanagan Boy’s and Girl’s Club on Webber Road in West Kelowna has been partially closed due to vandalism.

Club director of operations Jeremy Welder said a portion of the facility was flooded over the holidays after someone damaged the facility’s roof.

“The leaking roof happened from vandalism to a vent on the top of the building,” said Welder.

“It was kicked in and damaged and that created space for water to get in during a snowmelt around New Year’s Day.”

Welder said the damage was discovered when staff went back to work in the facility after the holidays.

Due to the flooding, some programs at the facility have been temporarily shut down.

The club said the daycare’s three to five, after school care and before school care programs will be the only programs operating at the facility until the roof gets fixed.

READ MORE: Okanagan Boys and Girls Club – Penticton receives facelift

Despite the setback, the club said in a statement that it’s working swiftly to get the building fully operational.

“We are currently working with the City of West Kelowna and a restoration company to repair the damage,” said the club in a statement.

The club said there are also some minor operational changes to the facility with the damage.

“All programs will now enter through our main front entrance and once inside, please follow the signs to our program spaces and temporary office location,” said the club.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we are hopeful to be back running all of our programs as soon as possible.”

Welder said the club reported the incident to the police.

To remain up-to-date on the status of the building, you can visit the club’s website or its Facebook page.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.