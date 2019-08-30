DEVELOPMENT VARIANCE A variance has been approved for the rezoning of a Cartwright Avenue property. (Image courtesy of the District of Summerland)

Variance approved for two-lot subdivision in Summerland

Application for Cartwright Avenue property consistent with Official Community Plan for the area

A development variance permit has been approved for a Cartwright Avenue property to allow for a two-lot subdivision at the site.

The property, at 13615 Cartwright Ave., has a total area of 1,185.1 square metres and is within the RSD1 zone.

The zoning requires lots with a minimum of 450 square metres.

The subdivision will have one lot with 567 square metres and a second lot with 566 square metres, accessed from Kenyon Road.

Development planner Kevin Taylor said the property is in the low density residential designation in the Official Community Plan. This designation allows for up to 22 units per hectare. The subdivision conforms to these requirements.

“The proposed subdivision is consistent with the density anticipated in the OCP and will result in infill development consistent with the character of the surrounding neighbourhood,” Taylor said in a report to council.

To allow for the two-lot subdivision, the variance changes the rear setback from 7.5 metres to 6.1 metres and reduces the minim required lot depth from 30 metres to 24.76 metres on the second lot.

