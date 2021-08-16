Vast majority of BC residents support vaccine passports, survey finds

79 percent of British Columbians support proof of vaccination to participate in public activities

As the feds rolls out mandatory vaccines for government employees and those wanting to travel, the idea of regulated inoculations has become a hot topic in recent days.

According to a new Insights West survey, about 80 per cent of British Columbians support mandatory vaccines against COVID-19, but only for certain professions, such as dentists, teachers, chiropractors and physiologists.

Seventy-nine per cent say they’d also like to see mandatory vaccines for in-person office employees. Support for regulated inoculations is about five percentage points higher among those who are fully vaccinated.

Among unvaccinated respondents, 63 percent said they’re opposed to the idea of proof of vaccination or mandatory vaccination for certain professions.

Meanwhile, nearly 80 per cent of B.C. respondents support vaccine passports to participate in public activities. Highest levels of support, at 81 per cent, are for the newly-announced federal regulations on national and inter-provincial travelling.

Next are activities with large crowds: roughly 80 per cent in support for concerts, sporting events and attending university.

Support levels are slightly lower for going to the gym (74 per cent), and 68 per cent agree with making vaccines mandatory in order to eat at restaurants or shop in malls.

The increasing discussion and imposition of rules around vaccination proof is having an influence on those that are not yet vaccinated, with 38 percent saying that pending rules and required passports has made them more likely to get the jab.

Insights West president Steve Mossop said it’s unsurprising that the idea is so popular among British Columbians, where vaccine rates are at about 84 percent.

“There seems to be increasing pressure on our politicians and lawmakers to protect the growing COVID-19 wave by imposing rules around the requirement for double-vaccinations, and our poll shows overwhelming support for the direction this is moving.

Unfortunately though, opinions are very polarized between the two groups, and there seems to be increasing conflict and division between the two sides.”

