The inaugural Earth to Table Vegan Market in Kelowna last year was deemed a success and is back f. —Image: contributed

Vegan life: Market returns to Kelowna just in time for spring

“It takes a great deal less water and land resources to produce vegan goods.”

Earth to Table Vegan Market is returning for its last market before September, boasting over 40 local, plant-based vendors offering healthy, cruelty free and sustainable goods.

“Not only is incorporating more plant-based goods into your diet healthier, it is a more environmentally friendly option” said Cassandra McFarland, Co-Founder of Earth to Table Vegan Market.

“It takes a great deal less water and land resources to produce vegan goods than the carnivorous alternative. Additionally, plant-based goods produce lower emissions than traditional meat and dairy products.”

READ MORE: VEGAN LIFE GETS EASIER OVER THE HOLIDAYS

The market continues to offer a wide selection of vegan-friendly products, as it has in previous occurrences. There will be vendors supplying food, beverages, cosmetics, clothing, alcohol and personal care products.

Earth to Table Vegan Market is an all inclusive event that encourages the entire community to come and learn about all the healthy and sustainable products the Okanagan has to offer.

“We truly believe in the power of education and about creating an open and encouraging environment for people to learn about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle,” said McFarland.

Earth to Table Vegan Market will be held at The Laurel Packinghouse (1304 Ellis Street) April 7 from 10-3 p.m. Admission is free and donations will be accepted for Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary, a local animal rescue.

This event was created in partnership with Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Just Posted

Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand

Revelstoke roads and weather for April 1

Road conditions as of 7:15 a.m.: Highway 1 west- No warnings or… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

As other municipalities catch on Community Connections’ program is coming on its two year anniversary

It’s tick season

Interior Health has some advice on preventative measures

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution

Trial Lawyers Association of BC plans to launch a constitutional challenge

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

Rock band Ghost are special guests for Metallica then set off on their own North American tour

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

Trek along the Highway of Tears by Okanagan man and his dog

A Penticton Indian Band member is walking along the Highway of Tears

B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

Most Read