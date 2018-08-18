Google Maps Google Maps

Vehicle accident closes highway near Enderby

Highway 97A is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

An accident near Enderby is causing highway traffic delays this morning.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97A is closed five kilometres north of the community due to a motor vehicle incident.

A detour is available using Enderby Grindrod Road.

The estimated time of reopening is 10 a.m.


