Vehicle accident closes highway near Enderby

Highway 97A is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

An accident near Enderby is causing highway traffic delays this morning.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97A is closed five kilometres north of the community due to a motor vehicle incident.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97A remains closed 5 km north of #EnderbyBC due to a motor vehicle incident. Detour available via Enderby Grindrod Road. Estimated time of opening 10:00 AM, next update at 10:00 AM. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 18, 2018

A detour is available using Enderby Grindrod Road.

The estimated time of reopening is 10 a.m.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.