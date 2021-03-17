Was your Volvo stolen Monday night, March 15?, This torched Volvo is parked on the side of Green Lake Road, just out of OK Falls. (Rob Ellingson)

Vehicle catches fire while being driven in Okanagan Falls

The driver pulled over and watched his Volvo quickly go up in flames

A driver did everything right when he smelled smoke and saw fire coming from his vehicle in Okanagan Falls on Tuesday, March 16.

Around noon, a driver was heading down the double switchbacks from See Ya Later Ranch on Green Lake Rd. when he smelled and saw smoke coming from his Volvo station wagon, said Okanagan Falls Fire Lieut. Rini Van Uden.

“He was smart to pull over in an area away from grass and trees,” said Van Uden.

Quickly the whole vehicle was engulfed in flames.

By the time the Okanagan Falls fire department arrived all they could do was put out the fire. The Volvo had been completely torched.

The owner thought maybe some mice had chewed some wires or it was a brake issue. But it isn’t known at this time what started the fire.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
