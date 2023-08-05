Vehicle collision east of Revelstoke closes Highway 1

A vehicle incident east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 in Rogers Pass has closed the highway.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m., closing the highway between Townley St. in Revelstoke to Golden. DriveBC said an assessment of the incident is currently underway, but there is no alternative route.

DriveBC didn’t say when the road would reopen, but an update is expected at 6 p.m.

Drivers in the area have tweeted that there has been no movement in traffic for over an hour. As such, drivers looking to pass through Highway 1 from either direction should expect significant delays of over an hour.

READ MORE: Hiren Creek wildfire grows more than 200 hectares in 2 days near Revelstoke

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsGoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway