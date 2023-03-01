A crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland is causing delays. (Google Maps)

A crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland is causing delays. (Google Maps)

Update: Highway 97 south of Peachland fully open following two vehicle crash

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m.

Update 10:15 a.m.

Highway 97 is now open between Park Avenue and Brent Road south of Peachland following a two vehicle crash that happened around 7:30 a.m.

Original

A two vehicle crash is causing delays on Highway 97 south of Peachland.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. and has caused delays in both directions of the highway. DriveBC says the highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Park Avenue and Brent Road.

Crews are on scene and an assessment is in process. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: Child hit by Kelowna BC Transit bus after school

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West KelownaKelownaSummerland

Previous story
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
Next story
Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic

Just Posted

Let us know who inspires you. (Review file photo)
Revelstoke Review calls for nominations of inspiring women

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

the KSS Owls were the AAAA Valley champions, and the only team from the Okanagan to make it to provincials (KSS Owls)
Valley championships wrap up for Okanagan boys basketball

(@Consumertc/Twitter)
Morning Start: McDonald’s steak fries