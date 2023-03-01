Update: Highway 97 south of Peachland fully open following two vehicle crash

Update 10:15 a.m.
Highway 97 is now open between Park Avenue and Brent Road south of Peachland following a two vehicle crash that happened around 7:30 a.m.
A two vehicle crash is causing delays on Highway 97 south of Peachland.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. and has caused delays in both directions of the highway. DriveBC says the highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Park Avenue and Brent Road.
⚠️#BCHwy97 The highway is REDUCED to single lane alternating traffic in both directions between Park Ave and Brent Rd due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. #Peachland #Summerland
ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/b8ZWTjZTgi pic.twitter.com/YgwUsIyFAV
Crews are on scene and an assessment is in process. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.
