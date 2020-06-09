Vehicle crashes into Kamloops home, tire catches fire

The vehicle was travelling west on Highway 1 on June 9 when the car suddenly left the road

  • Jun. 9, 2020 2:31 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

The driver of a vehicle that left the road in Valleyview on Tuesday morning suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 2200-block of Flamingo Road at about 6 a.m.

The driver, a woman and sole occupant of the vehicle, was travelling west on Highway 1 when her car suddenly left the highway, going through some hedges and hitting a tree in the front yard of a home. The driver was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A tire on the vehicle caught fire, but was quickly extinguished by Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

car crash

